AAP's Sanjay Singh Demands JPC Probe In Adani Issue, Moves Suspension Of Business Notice

Continuing its tirade against the central government on the issue of the alleged irregularities in the Adani group, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh moved a suspension of business notice demanding a Joint Parliamentary Commission (JPC) probe in the issue.

This comes a day after opposition parties except the TMC and the NCP rallied to the Enforcement Directorate building in Delhi demanding a probe into the Adani issue.

Opposition demands investigation

Additionally, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the allegations into the Adani group.

Asking for a comprehensive investigation after the erosion in the share price of the Adani group of companies, Congress MPs on Wednesday asked for the probe of SEBI and RBI chiefs, officials of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other regulatory bodies by a parliamentary panel on finance to find if they failed in their regulatory duties on the Adani share price collapse.

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, to have a discussion on "the essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to the MPs under Article 105 of the Constitution". — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

However BJP has strongly opposed the demand citing the Supreme Court is already looking into the issue and a committee has been constituted in the matter.

Adani share price erosion

The Adani group stocks suffered a nosedive on the bourses after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research in a report made a slew of allegations on the Adani group, including that of fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation.

Congress has also alleged the central government of indulging in ‘blatant favouritism‘ for the Adani group and giving them "undue advantage" in major small arms contracts for the armed forces.

"In 2018, the Indian Army selected the CAR 816 close quarter battle (CQB) carbine manufactured by the UAE-based Caracal International to replace its ageing submachine guns. Albeit done under the same 'fast track procedure' that led to the procurement of 72,400 SIG SAUER 716 assault rifles, the order for 93,895 carbines was abruptly cancelled in September 2020," Ramesh alleged and added on February 10, 2021 the Army released another Request for Information (RoI) for the same number of carbines to defence manufacturers including Adani Defence.