Abhay Chautala Incites Farmers To 'tie Up BJP-JJP Leaders To Poles' If They Enter Villages

A day after a Punjab BJP MLA was thrashed by a group of protesting farmers in Muktsar, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Singh Chautala on Sunday asked people to treat the other BJP-JJP leaders in the same way. He also alleged that the Punjab BJP legislator was assaulted to defame the farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws.

Making a controversial remark while addressing supporters in Haryana, Chautala asked the people to “tie up BJP-JJP leaders to poles if they enter their villages.” The former Ellenabad MLA went on to say that he had “warned” Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other BJP-JJP MLAs that people would tear off their clothes if the farm laws were not repealed.

In an open threat, the INLD leader said whatever incidents of violence have taken place in Punjab will also occur in Haryana if the ruling party leaders try to enter their villages.

BJP MLA thrashed in Punjab

On Saturday, BJP MLA Arun Narang was thrashed and his clothes were torn off by a group of farmers at Malout after he arrived there to address a press conference. The farmers hurled black ink at the MLA and when he tried to make his way out, he was physically attacked and his clothes were torn to shreds. The video of the legislator being hounded and attacked by the mob did rounds on social media, inviting sharp criticism from the Opposition and the farmer unions.

Even as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha condemned the attack, INLD’s Chautala has encouraged such behaviour against ruling party leaders and ministers. He also claimed that the Haryana government was not conducting panchayat elections as people are determined to oust the BJP.

Farmers across Punjab and Haryana have been demonstrating at various protest sites for several months against the Centre's new farm legislation. Expressing concerns over the MSP and Mandi system, farmers have demanded a complete rollback of the laws, despite the Central government's assurances. The farmers' movement has caused tensions for the BJP-JJP government in Haryana with numerous Khap panchayats lending their support to the ongoing farmers' stir.