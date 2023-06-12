Abhishek Banerjee Denied Entry Into Matua Shrine, BJP Schools 'seek Permission'

Why you’re reading this: A massive war of words broke out between the leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after TMC’s second-in-command, Abhishek Banerjee, was allegedly prevented from offering puja in the main temple of the Matua community at Thakurnagar in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Sunday, June 12. Following the development, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party attacked the saffron camp stating that BJP is scared of Abhishek Banerjee's Nabo Jowar (mass outreach campaign).

3 Things You Need To Know:

Abhishek Banerjee has claimed that 200-250 BJP workers were involved in blocking his entry into Matua shrine.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that TMC's Banerjee tried to enter the temple 'on the basis of power.'

The Matua votes hold importance in the upcoming West Bengal Panchayat polls as the community has a massive population.

Ruckus over Abhishek Banerjee’s temple visit

A major ruckus was reported in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Sunday after the national general secretary of Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to Thakurbari temple was spoiled by the supporters of Union Minister of State of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur and leaders of the Matua Mahasangh. According to the reports, the demonstrators in order to oppose Banerjee’s visit waved a black flag and hurled slogans asking him to 'go back'.

In order to oppose Abhishek Banerjee’s visit, the Matua Mahasangh leaders reportedly closed the entrance of the Thakurbari Temple ahead of his arrival.

War of words between BJP and TMC

Issuing a statement following the chaos, Abhishek Banerjee took to Twitter and wrote, “Around 200-250 BJP workers were involved in blocking my entry to the temple. The holy land is not anyone's property but a temple, open to all irrespective of their caste, creed or religion. Shantanu Thakur and the other BJP workers desecrated the Thakurbari temple through their activities today.”

Issuing a statement, Abhishek Banerjee said, "Around 200-250 BJP workers were involved in blocking my entry to the temple. This holy land is not anyone's property but a temple, open to all irrespective of their caste, creed or religion. Shantanu Thakur and the other BJP workers desecrated the Thakurbari temple through their activities today."

Attacking the saffron party over the chaos that ensued outside Thakurbadi temple, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “BJP people closed the temple and tried to stop Abhishek Banerjee from entering the temple. BJP is scared of Abhishek Banerjee's Nabojowar (mass outreach campaign) and that is why they are doing it. We will worship in that temple after winning the election.”

While Abhishek Banerjee accused BJP of blocking his entry into the temple, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused the TMC leader of trying to enter the temple premises ‘without permission’. Accusing the TMC workers of attacking the Matua Mahasangh members, Adhikari said, “He (Abhishek Banerjee) attempted to go enter the temple with force. This is not right. He should have sought permission. Hats off to the community that they opposed it.”

TMC goons have attacked the Holy Shree Dham Temple; Thakurbari of the Matua Community, in front of the Police.

Suvendu Adhikari said, "TMC goons have attacked the Holy Shree Dham Temple; Thakurbari of the Matua Community, in front of the Police. I request the Hon'ble Union Home Minister; Shri Amit Shah Ji to kindly intervene urgently & provide protection to the members & office bearers of the All..."

Spotlight on Matua community politics

The Matua community in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, which border neighbouring Bangladesh, has again gathered the headlines following the clash between TMC and the BJP ahead of the high-stakes Panchayat polls in the state. The Matua Thakurbari temple, a holy pilgrimage of the Matua community, gained attention in the national politic as well as the BJP leaders asked Union Home Minister to look into the matter and sought security for office bearers of Matua Thakurbari.

BOTTOMLINE:

The Matua votes also hold importance for the upcoming West Bengal Panchayat polls as the community, belonging to the Scheduled caste group, has a massive population in the state and influences over 70 Assembly constituencies. Meanwhile, the community is important for the BJP as it will help the party have an upper hand in the coming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.