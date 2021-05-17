Abhishek Banerjee Seeks Calm As CBI Gheraoed By TMC After Arresting 4 Netas In Narada Case

On Monday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and nephew of CM Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee urged people of Bengal to follow the law and asked not to violate COVID lockdown guidelines. After TMC ministers and workers were arrested in relation to the Narada scam, TMC supporters have been protesting in the public domain and pelting stones at the CBI office. In view of the protest, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee urged everyone to abide by the law & refrain from any activity that violates lockdown norms for the sake of the larger interest of Bengal and its people. He added that they have utmost faith in the judiciary & the battle will be fought legally.

I urge everyone to abide by the law & refrain from any activity that violates lockdown norms for the sake of the larger interest of Bengal and its people.



We have utmost faith in the judiciary & the battle will be fought legally. — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) May 17, 2021

TMC supporters pelt stones

A huge crowd of TMC supporters gathered outside the CBI office since the morning and pelted stones on security forces outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Kolkata while protesting against the arrest of its leaders. Earlier, CBI arrested four TMC leaders including Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee in the case related to the Narada sting operation. Mamata Banerjee rushed to the CBI's office and was there for 6 hours while this was happening outside.



#WATCH | TMC protesters pelted stones on security forces in West Bengal outside the CBI office. pic.twitter.com/GxGUZmIQxe — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

'Totally illegal': Mahua Moitra

Meanwhile, Terming it 'totally illegal', TMC MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter and informed about the arrest of two senior Ministers by CBI with a huge CAPF contingent. She said that no official orders were given by the Bengal Assembly Speaker regarding the Narada scam. Moitra also claimed that as per the Governor the orders were given on May 9 when the swearing of the new government only happened on May 10.

2 WB senior Ministers arrested in CBI dawn raid w/ huge CAPF contingent.



Totally illegal.



NO sanction given by Speaker WB Assembly.



Governor says gave sanction on May 9 when cabinet swearing in only happened on May 10- is NOT appropriate authority! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 17, 2021

What is the Narada probe?

Narada probe is a series of sting operations tape that was conducted by Narada news in West Bengal. 12 TMC ministers, leaders and IPS officers were allegedly caught accepting bribes on tape for illicit favours. The operation was conducted in 2014 by Mathew Samuel, Narada News CEO. The videos were surfaced ahead of the 2016 Assembly election in West Bengal.

(Image Credits: @abhishekaitc/Twitter)