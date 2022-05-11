As the Trinamool Congress (TMC) gears up to expand its footprint in northeastern states, the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be visiting Assam on May 11, Wednesday. With a series of activities lined up during the visit, Banerjee will also oversee the party's organisational growth in the state.

This came just weeks after TMC appointed its new Assam unit president, Ripun Bora who joined the Mamata Banerjee-led camp last month after quitting Congress.

As a part of his visit, Abhishek will also inaugurate a new state office of the party in Guwahati and further meet with the leaders of northeast state units during its organisational meetings. Informing about the same, a senior TMC leader said, “He will embark on his Assam tour on May 11. During the visit, he will inaugurate the new state office of the party there. Banerjee will also hold organisational meetings. He will oversee the party’s growth in the state,” reported PTI.

Take a look at Abhishek Banerjee's day-long schedule:

11:30 AM - He will arrive at the LGBI Airport and proceed to Kamakhya Temple. After the darshan, he will proceed to the Machkhowa ITA centre

1:00 PM to 2:30 PM - He will address the worker's meeting at ITA Machkhowa with the adjoining program

2:30 PM to 3:00 PM - Lunch Break

3:30 PM - Inauguration of State office of Assam Trinamool Congress, at Jan Path, Jayanagar at the bye lane opposite Khanapara Kendriya Vidyalaya

4:00 PM - Interaction with the press at the State office of Assam TMC

4:30 PM - Leave the office venue

TMC's 'Mission North East'

Notably, this can be also called TMC's 'Mission North East' as the party looks forward to strengthening its foothold in the state. This comes in view of the upcoming Tripura 2023 Assembly elections for which the party has also vowed to rise to power. In the meantime, TMC is also preparing for the upcoming panchayat elections in Assam.

With the recent inductions including former Congress leaders Sushmita Dev and Ripun Bora, the party is determined to outcast the BJP from power and further gain power in several states. Since last year, the party has been trying to gain a foothold in Goa, Haryana, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya. It had also contested assembly polls in Goa and civic polls in Tripura.

Image: PTI