Abhishek Singhvi Backs Kapil Sibal's Statement On States Rejecting CAA

Politics

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi, on Sunday, when asked about states rejecting CAA said that Sibal has tweeted about it and I have "nothing to more to say"

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Abhishek

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on Sunday, when asked about States rejecting CAA, said that Sibal has tweeted about it and I have "nothing to more to say". He also added that every Indian had the right to challenge the CItizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court. This comment from the Rajya Sabha MP comes after Kapil Sibal tweeted that no State had the option to not implement CAA.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi's response to Sibal's tweet

Responding to Kapil Sibal's tweet, Singhvi said, "He has tweeted and so there is nothing more for me to say. Citizenship should be given to all, not just to one party (religion). Everyone has a right to challenge this at the Supreme Court. Congress always wanted to grant citizenship to Hindus and all the other religions, but never it has excluded anyone for this."

Read: Cong vs Cong: Tariq Anwar hails Sibal's Constitutional know-how but calls CAA sub-judice

Kapil Sibal comments and tweets

Kapil Sibal, while speaking on the third day of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), said, “If the CAA is passed, no State can say ‘I will not implement it’. It is not possible and is unconstitutional. You can oppose it; you can pass a resolution in the Assembly and ask the central government to withdraw it. But constitutionally saying, that I won’t implement it is going to be problematic and going to create more difficulties.” He also tweeted about it on Sunday morning.

Read: Maharashtra follows Kerala and Punjab in anti-CAA row, mulls passing resolution against it

Read: 'Until SC intervenes, states will have to obey the law': Salman Khurshid backs Sibal on CAA

Kerala, Punjab pass resolutions against CAA 

The Kerala government earlier this week moved the Supreme Court against the CAA, seeking to declare it “violative of the principles of equality, freedom and secularism enshrined in the Constitution”. It was the first State government to challenge the Act and the Kerala Assembly was the first to pass a resolution against the law. Following in the southern State’s footsteps, the Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution demanding to scrap the contentious law. Several state governments including Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra have voiced their disagreement with the CAA as well as National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). 

Read: Plot thickens: AAP now backs Kapil Sibal's anti-CAA resolution take, brands it 'show-off'

Published:
