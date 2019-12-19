Abhishek Singhvi Slams UP CM's Comment On Lucknow Violence: 'Use Legal Action Not Revenge'

Slamming UP CM Yogi Adityanath's comment on punishing those spreading violence in the state, Congress leader Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi stated that the CM's comment showed his disrespect towards Constitution. He stated that Adityanath should have used 'legal action' instead of 'revenge'. The CM had said that 'revenge will be taken from them', referring to the vandals.

Dr. Singhvi on Yogi Adityanath's statement:

The word is legal action when state abides by the Constitution. But this is the language when people who don't respect our Constitution are in power. pic.twitter.com/rHs7gHVMVl — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) December 19, 2019

No untoward incident reported during anti-CAA protests in Delhi: Police

Yogi Adityanath on Lucknow violence

Earlier in the day, after several bouts of violence across Uttar Pradesh was witnessed, the state CM Yogi Adityanath stated that those responsible for the violence had been identified. He added that 'revenge will be taken from them' and that their properties will be seized and auctioned to compensate. Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh too has spoken with the CM about the security situation in Lucknow.

Those involved in violence have been identified through video, CCTV footage; 'we will take revenge from them'. Properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for losses. Violence in the name of democracy not acceptable," said Adityanath.

READ | CAA Seeks To Implement Suggestions Put Across By Manmohan Singh In 2003: MoS PMO

Lucknow protests turn violent

Amid rampant protests, Lucknow police used tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to PTI. About 20 people have been taken into custody, said,police officials. Clashes have also been reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj and Teele Wali Masjid and the Chhota Imambara. A state transport bus too was set ablaze in Sambhal while a media OB van was set ablaze in Hazratganj.

Home Minister to chair high-level security meet amid violent CAA protests; Cong huddles

Delhi protests

Meanwhile in Delhi, where buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by Delhi police is currently experiencing internet shut down in several places. Moreover, section 144 has been imposed in North-East district, Red Fort, and some parts of New Delhi, where protests were happening against the amended Citizenship Act. Several leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained by the Delhi police.

CAA Delhi protests: CPI(M) leaders detained; Brinda Karat slams 'attack on India's heart'

Sources report that in total 1200 people were detained in Delhi of which 350 protestors were taken to Suraj Mal Stadium Nangloi and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Bawana - temporary detention areas. Protestors were also taken to Red fort, Shahidi Park, Jantar Mantar, and Mandi House, as per sources. Police had also provided detainees with refreshments. Apart from the Delhi police, 52 companies of paramilitary forces and Rapid Action Forces too were used as per sources. In total over 13000 police and forces were used to patrol sensitive areas across the national capital.