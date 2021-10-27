Last Updated:

Actor Kamya Punjabi Joins Congress In Presence Of Mumbai INC Chief Bhai Jagtap

Speculations of her induction in Congress began doing the rounds after several people began sending congratulatory notes to Kamya Punjabi

Kamya Punjabi

Confirming rumours of her entry into politics, television actor Kamya Punjabi joined the Indian National Congress (INC) on Wednesday. The actress was seen joining the Congress in the presence of the party's Mumbai chief Bhai Jagtap. After her induction, Mumbai Congress' official Twitter handle welcomed her saying, "Indian Television Industry actress Smt 
Kamya Punjabi today in presence of Mumbai Congress President Shri Bhai Jagtap joined INC India. We welcome her in Congress party."

Speculations of her induction into the grand-old party began doing the rounds after several people began sending congratulatory notes to the actor on social media. One such tweet wrote, 'Proud of u.@iamkamyapunjabi Congress deserves strong ppl.' Kamya responded to the tweet by dropping a heart emoji and a folding hands emoji although she remained mum on confirming the news or issuing an official statement. The actress also reacted with a similar emoji to another user who wrote, ''good step... the country needs a fearless woman like you."

More about Kamya Punjabi

Kamya Punjabi made her television debut in 2001 with an episode of Ssshhhh...Koi Hai. The actor rose to fame with shows such as Kammal, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki and more where she largely essayed the role of an antagonist. Kamya Panjabi's TV shows that are widely popular also include Banoo Main Teri Dulhann which helped her gain immense popularity. She played the role of Sindoora Pratap Singh in the show which starred mega stars - Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Sharad Malhotra. She was also seen in popular shows like Naaginn - Waadon Ki Agniparikshaa, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and The Adventures of Hatim

Her most recent success had been the highly-popular TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The show went on to become the fourth longest-running television show of Colors TV and featured some of the most popular faces of television namely Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, Simba Nagpal and Cezanne Khan in pivotal roles.

