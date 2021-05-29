Actor Shantini Accuses Ex-AIADMK Min Manikandan Of Abusing, Threatening Her; Lodges Plaint

Tamil actor Shantini Theva has accused former AIADMK Minister & leader M Manikandan of cheating on her after being in a relationship with her for five years and lodged a complaint against him on Saturday. Speaking to the press, Shantini Theva, who was also a former ambassador for Tamil Nadu tourism, claimed that she was physically & mentally abused by the former AIADMK Minister for nearly five years while they were in a relationship during which she was also allegedly forced to abort thrice after becoming pregnant. The actor also alleged that the Minister had threatened her family.

Actor accuses AIADMK's Manikandan of abusing, cheating her

Narrating her ordeal to the media, Shantini Theva claimed that she met AIADMK leader Manikandan in 2017 and got close to him after the latter promised to do business together in Malaysia. The actor revealed that she frequented the ex-Minister's bungalow as she was told by Manikandan that his wife did not take good care of him and that he allegedly wanted to marry her. Noting that she had reportedly tagged along with the AIADMK leader to several places during his official tours, Shantini Tehva claimed that she was tortured and was also forced to abort after becoming pregnant as the AIADMK leader had objected to it, citing that he was allegedly a Minister.

Explaining what led her to file a police complaint against AIADMK leader Manikandan, Shantini Theva claimed that the ex-Minister had threatened to leak a photo of the actor (which he had allegedly taken without her knowledge). Further, she claimed that Manikandan had many photos of her in his possession and filed a police complaint against him, seeking her photos to be deleted. On being asked why she did not raise a complaint while she was physically abused by Manikandan, Shantini Theva asked who would have taken her complaint seriously if she had filed one then & went on to say that they (Manikandan & her) had taken life forward at multiple points after compromises.

Noting that all the details of her abuse had been mentioned in the complaint, Shantini Theva claimed that she had WhatsApp photos as evidence to show that she lived with Manikandan for five years. Showing pictures from her alleged WhatsApp chat with the AIADMK leader (which she attached with her complaint to the Police), Shantini Theva claimed that Manikandan had threatened her by saying that he had photos of her including those in a compromising position.