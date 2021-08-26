Actor-TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Welcomes Baby Boy; Estranged Husband Nikhil Jain Reacts

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan welcomed a baby boy on Thursday afternoon, reports claimed. The Bengali film star and Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday evening where the child was born at around 12.20 pm the next day.

Nusrat Jahan welcomes baby boy

As per a report by PTI, the mother and the baby are healthy and doing fine. Jahan's co-star and rumoured boyfriend Yash Dasgupta was also present at the hospital, sources said. Jahan was previously married to businessman Nikhil Jain, whom she had tied the knot with, at a destination wedding at Bodrum in Turkey in 2019. However, the news of their separation sent last month had sent shockwaves in the film industry as also the political fraternity.

Jain had alleged that she had distanced him from her after going for a shoot. He claimed that she had refused to get her marriage registered and that he had filed a civil suit seeking an annulment of their marriage.

Nusrat Jahan had alleged that the marriage was not valid in India since they had tied the knot as per the Turkish Marriage Regulation. They had also traded allegations over monetary transactions between the two.

The news of Nusrat Jahan's pregnancy had taken place at the same time. Jain at that time was quoted as saying that he was not the father of the child. However, the actor-politician had neither confirmed nor denied the reports. Her pictures with the baby bump had gone viral at that time.

Despite the differences over their separation and their statements against each other, Nikhil Jain sent his good wishes to the mother and the baby. "There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future," he said.

On the professional front, Nusrat was seen actively campaigning for TMC during the West Bengal Assembly elections. On the film front, she had multiple film releases over the last two years.

This includes movies Asur and SOS Kolkata that released last year, while Dictionary had released this year. She is set to feature in the movie Swastik Sanket later this year.

(With PTI inputs)