Actor-turned Politician Pawan Kalyan Calls On BJP Chief JP Nadda; Strategies Discussed

Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda met with veteran actor and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan in the national capital on Wednesday, April 5. According to the saffron party, veteran actor and leader of the Jana Sena Party Pawan Kalyan and BJP national president JP Nadda had an informative conversation. They engaged in an extensive discussion on a number of issues of national importance and shared ideas on how to work together for the benefit of the country.

Kalyan mentioned that he explored several different strategies with BJP president JP Nadda to oust the YSRCP from power in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, whose images were made public on Wednesday.

On April 4 night, the actor's assistant Nadendla Manohar and BJP AP in-charge V Muraleedharan also participated in the brainstorming session with the BJP leader, that spanned 45 minutes.

Following the meeting, Pawan Kalyan assured the media that the JSP and BJP would make every effort to prevent a split in the anti-YSRCP vote.

"We deliberated on the corruption and atrocities of YSRCP leaders. We will make sure anti-YSRCP votes are not lost," the Janasena Party chief stated.

BJP national president JP Nadda had an insightful interaction with veteran actor & Chief of Janasena Party, Pawan Kalyan. They exchanged ideas on working together for the betterment of the nation & discussed various topics of national importance in great depth: BJP pic.twitter.com/6u9H9qamTf — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

According to BJP Andhra Pradesh President Somu Veerraju, the BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance is intact.

According to Veerraju, the two parties would work together to take on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which has "thoughtless policies and actions over the last four years" and has disrupted the progress of the state.

Bandi Sanjay’s arrest

Veerraju condemned Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay's detention and termed it as a cowardly act on the part of the BRS administration.

He said that the claim of Bandi Sanjay being involved in the leak of SSC exam questions is absurd, claiming that it was all a result of a plot orchestrated by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.