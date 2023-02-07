Adani-Gehlot Picture Goes Viral As Rahul Gandhi Goes On An Adani Attack Spree In LS

As Rahul Gandhi went on a rant on the Adani Group in Parliament, pictures of Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with Gautam Adani went viral on social media.

“Rahul, first Congress needs to ask Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ji to put a hold on Adani Group's investment in Rajasthan until an impartial enquiry or a JPC is constituted, only then can Congress party’s questioning the Adani Group hold any value,” a Twitter user wrote sharing the viral picture.

Rahul, first congress needs to ask Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ji to put an hold to Adani Groups investment in Rajasthan until an impartial enquiry or a JPC is constituted, only then can congress party's questioning the Adani Group hold any value. @Jairam_Ramesh — George Kurian (@GeorgekurianINC) February 5, 2023

#WATCH | No posters please, if you will show posters then this side (BJP) will show poster of Rajasthan’s CM (with Gautam Adani). Showing posters isn't appropriate: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/HHZIlymApr — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023

Rahul Gandhi questions Modi-Adani relationship

Gandhi said that the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani began years ago when the former was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. "One man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to PM and helped Modi to construct the idea of a Resurgent Gujarat. Real magic began when PM Modi reached Delhi in 2014," he said.

The Gandhi scion also claimed that there is a rule that those who do not have prior experience in airports can not be involved in their development.

"This rule was changed by the Government of India. This rule was changed and Adani was given six airports. After that India's most profitable airport 'Mumbai Airpot' was hijacked from GVK using agencies like CBI, and ED and was given to Adani by the Government of India," the former Congress chief claimed.