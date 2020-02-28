'Damage Done, Govt Recuperating': Adhir Ranjan On Appointment Of New Delhi Police Chief

After the Ministry of Home Affairs decided to appoint SN Shrivastava for the post of Delhi Police Commissioner as Amulya Patnaik's tenure ends on February 29, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed incumbent Patnaik, calling him 'incompetent' and also targeted the Centre for giving him an extension of a month.

READ | Justice Muralidhar Transfer: Breach Of Propriety Or Breach Of Convention?

"He (Patnaik) already completed his term, got an extension of for one month. He has been proved out and out an incompetent Commissioner of Police in Delhi. The fact is the government is getting wise after the riots. The damage has been done and now the government is trying to recuperate," said Chowdhury.

He also slammed the government over the transfer of Delhi High Court judge S Muralidhar calling it a "midnight surgical strike on the judiciary."

READ | EXCLUSIVE: “Want To Leave With An Image Of Me Smiling & Laughing” Says Justice Muralidhar

Appointment of new Chief of Delhi Police

Amid the Delhi violence, IPS officer SN Shrivastava who was made Special Commissioner (Law and Order) by the Home Ministry has been appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner and he would take over from incumbent Patnaik. Home Ministry appointed Shrivastava as Special Commissioner of Police on Tuesday night to take control of the violence and immediately after taking over, Shrivastava took part in a security review meeting called at Home Minister Amit Shah's residence.

READ | Javadekar Defends Govt On Justice Muralidhar's Transfer; Reveals Judge's Consent Was Taken

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the imposition of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces had been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction. According to recent reports, the death toll for the violence has increased to 39. MHA appointed Shrivastava to control the situation on the ground. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also called in to visit the riot-affected areas and hold talks with people to curb the violence.

READ | Rajasthan CM Gehlot Questions Central Govt Over Justice Muralidhar's Transfer