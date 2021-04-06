'Administration Always Favours Ruling Party': Congress On EVMs Found In TMC Leader's House

After the incident of EVM machines being found at a TMC leader's residence, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Tuesday slammed the ruling party by stating that the administration in West Bengal always works in the favour of the ruling party during elections, and repeated complaints have been lodged by the Congress to the Election Commission. However, he expressed confidence in the EC of taking appropriate action against the deteriorating law and order in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhary said, "We have seen reports today about EVMs were found at a TMC leader's residence. We have been repeatedly complaining to the EC that in the elections in Bengal, the administration conducts polls in favour of the ruling party." READ | West Bengal Governor urges citizens to 'fearlessly vote' ahead of 3rd phase of elections

"This is why 34 per cent of the voters could exercise their franchise in the last Panchayat elections and they were not even allowed to enrol. As a result, the ruling party won 20,000 seats," he said.

EVMs found at TMC leader's house

Earlier in the day, four reserved Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT were found at a TMC leader's house at Uluberia in Howrah district as polling was underway in 31 constituencies of West Bengal on Tuesday. The EVMs were recovered from the residence of TMC leader Goutam Ghosh's house, following which the Election Commission suspended a polling Officer of Sector 17 in AC 177 Uluberia Uttar at Howrah district.

Sector Officer has been suspended. It was a reserved EVM that has been removed from the election process. Severe action will be taken against all involved: Election Commission of India (ECI)



EVMs and VVPATs were found at the residence of a TMC leader in Uluberia, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/IBFwmDSXeY — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

The EC stated that the sector officer took the reserved EVMs and went to sleep at the residence of the politician for the night, in gross violation of instructions. The polling body said the reserved EVMs have been removed from the election process for the assembly elections and the three assistant sector officers of the Uluberia constituency were suspended for violating the ECI guidelines. The EVMs in question have been stored in a separate room under Observer's custody.

"Tapan Sarkar, sector officer of Sector 17 in AC 177 Uluberia Uttar at Howrah District went with Reserve EVM and slept at a relative’s house. This is a gross violation of ECI’s instructions for which the Sector Officer has been suspended and charges will be framed for major punishment," the EC said.

As the West Bengal Assembly polls Phase-3 began on Tuesday i.e, April 6, polling took place in 31 constituencies across key districts - Howrah, Hooghly, South Parganas. The political temperature in West Bengal is soaring high with the incidents of political violence even as the elections are underway. The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 79.79 per cent and the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.