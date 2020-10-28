'Admit Congress Made A Mistake In 2019': Nadda Slams Punjab CM's Opposition To Farm Laws

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday took potshots at Punjab CM Amarinder Singh over the Congress party's conflicting stance on the agrarian laws cleared by the Parliament. Addressing a lecture in memory of late Kamal Sharma who served as the Punjab BJP president in the past, Nadda pointed out that Congress itself had promised to get rid of the Agriculture Produce Market Committees in its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He added that Congress also resolved to repeal the Essential Commodities Act and facilitate contract farming.

Referring to the Punjab government's attempt to nullify the Centre's three farm laws, Nadda claimed that Singh's opposition was without any basis. She called upon the Punjab Chief Minister to show political honesty and admit that the Congress party made a mistake in including the aforesaid promises in its manifesto. According to the BJP chief, the Sonia Gandhi-led party had betrayed the people going into the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

BJP president JP Nadda remarked, "Amarinder Singh answer me- didn't Congress mention in its 2019 manifesto that we will free the farmers from APMCs? Isn't it written that the Essential Commodities Act of 1955 will go away? Isn't it written that we will facilitate contract farming? You are opposing just because Modi has implemented it. Is this the way to think? If you have the courage, say that Congress made a mistake by mentioning this in the manifesto. Tell that you betrayed the people when you went into the election. If you have political honesty, you should admit that you made a mistake. You can't have your cake and eat it too."

Read: SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Seeking Directions To States Over Implementation Of Farm Laws

Read: Farmers' Bodies Announce Nationwide Road Blockade On Nov 5 Against New Farm Laws

Punjab becomes the first State to oppose farm laws

In a special session of the Punjab Assembly on October 21, all the legislators unanimously cleared three bills to negate the impact of the farm laws passed by the Parliament. The Farmers Produce Trade & Commerce Promotion & Facilitation (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 ensures that wheat or paddy cannot be purchased except for a price equal to or greater than the Minimum Support Price. Anyone buying below the MSP shall be imprisoned for three years.

The second bill The Essential Commodities (Special Provision & Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to protect consumers from hoarding and black marketing of agriculture produce. On the other hand, The Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance & Farm Services(Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020, provides that no sale or purchase of wheat and paddy under a farming agreement shall take place below the MSP. Besides this, the Assembly also passed a resolution rejecting the Centre's farm laws and the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Demanding their immediate annulment, the resolution called upon the Centre to pass an ordinance to protect the MSP and guarantee government procurement.

Read: Chhattisgarh CM Slams Farm Laws In Vidhan Sabha, Says 'Centre Favouring The Capitalists'