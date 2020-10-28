Chhattisgarh CM Slams Farm Laws In Vidhan Sabha, Says 'Centre Favouring The Capitalists'

While speaking at the Chattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stated that the farm laws passed by the Centre are meant for capitalists and not for farmers. The Chhattisgarh CM further accused the Union government of 'favouring the capitalists'. Baghel expressed his displeasure with the new agricultural laws while discussing the Chhattisgarh Agricultural Produce Market (Amendment) Bill 2020 during the Vidhan Sabha special session.

Bhupesh Baghel: Price must be one

CM Bhupesh Baghel condemned the reform and went on to highlight the shortcomings of the three farm laws passed by the Central government while speaking at the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. While speaking about the Central government's call for one nation, one market, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that when there's one nation and one market, the price must also be one.

Read | 'Emergency Era Back': Former CMs Of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand Back Arnab And Republic TV

Read | 'Soon, Farmers Across India Will Protest Against Agriculture Bills': Bhupesh Baghel

Baghel added that the law would not require any amendment if the one nation, one market, one price system is implemented by the Centre. While underlining the shortcomings of these central government laws, the Chhattisgarh CM said that the three new farm laws favour capitalists and not the farmers due to which the farmers are losing whatever confidence they have in the system and the government. Baghel further asserted that the Centre should ensure that the farmers' produce is procured at the support price.

Speaking about the Chhattisgarh Agricultural Produce Market (Amendment) Bill 2020, CM Baghel said that his government aims to protect the interests of the farmers as well as the business sector of the state. While calling the people of Chhattisgarh 'innocent', the Chief Minister said that his government is taking on the responsibility to protect the farmers and consumers by amending the Mandi act.

Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Launches Cong Theme Song For Bihar Polls

Read | Farmers' Bodies Announce Nationwide Road Blockade On Nov 5 Against New Farm Laws

Questioning the Centre with regards to the reason behind the introduction of the farm laws, CM Bhupesh Baghel asked if any farmer organisation or political party made demands for the change in the law. He also disagreed with the idea of opening private markets under the new farm laws introduced by the Centre and said that it seems like a 'conspiracy' to abolish the government mandis.

Read | SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Seeking Directions To States Over Implementation Of Farm Laws

Read | Baghel Slams CM Chouhan For Toppling Congress Govt In MP, Calls It An Insult To Mandate

(With inputs from ANI)