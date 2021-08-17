Afghanistan Crisis: Manjinder Singh Sirsa Urges EAM For Evacuation Of Sikhs From Kabul

Following the take over of Afghanistan by the Taliban, tensions have surfaced across the countries in the world. Concerning the Indian Sikhs stuck in Kabul, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa has informed that he is in constant touch with the head of the Kabul gurdwara committee. He has also requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to bring back to Indian Sikhs who have taken shelter in Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib and staying in hotels near Embassy.

As per the Kabul gurdwara committee's information, there are more than 320 members of minority communities, nearly 50 Hindus and 270 Sikhs who have taken refuge in Karte Parwan Gurdwara Sahib in Kabul in wake of recent developments in the war-torn country. While some of the people are residing in hotels nearby the Indian embassy amid Taliban takeover.

After having a conversation with the people who have taken refuge in the Gurudwaras of Ghazni and Jalalabad, Sirsa said, "People are frightened with the recent development of Taliban. They fear that their life is in danger with the change of power in Afghanistan".

He added, “The Sikhs left Jalalabad and travelled 150 km to the Kabul gurdwara. They are also carrying saroops of Guru Granth Sahib and sacred gutkas, handy books of Gurbani and pothis, Gurbani scriptures from historic Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara and another Sikh shrine at Jalalabad".

अफ़ग़ानिस्तान में हिंदू और सिख लोग दहशत के माहौल में हैं

वो एम्बैसी से भी संपर्क नहीं बना पा रहे हैं



मेरी @DrSJaishankar जी से विनती है कि गुरुद्वारा करते परवान साहिब में शरण ले रहे और एम्बेसी के पास होटलों में रह रहे हिंदू सिख लोगों को भारत वापस लाने के लिए प्रयास किए जाएं pic.twitter.com/F0stX6lZLn — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 17, 2021

Manjinder Singh has shared the update of Sikhs taking refuge in Kabul's Gurudwara over Twitter and has said, "I request the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure our brothers return home safely."

In a recent update concerning Indians' evacuation from Afghanistan, several Indians, including Sikhs are waiting to board a plane back to India.

These 17 Indians are stranded at Kabul airport and they desperately need our help. I am getting repeated calls from Kabul from this group.



Could we pls rescue them and bring them back to India along with other Indians @DrSJaishankar Ji pic.twitter.com/zAFoM3N6le — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 17, 2021

India assures to evacuate Indians from Afghanistan

Ravi Singh, founder head of the Khalsa Aid, a humanitarian organisation, has said, “Though the Taliban have assured them of their safety, their evacuation is paramount in such a situation. We are establishing contact with the Centre as well as representatives of the Canada and UK governments to carry them to safety."

President of Indian World Forum, Puneet Singh Chandok, said, “We are in constant touch with the ministry of external affairs (MEA), Air India and some international agencies for early evacuation of Indians and Indian-origin people from Afghanistan".

On August 16, Arindam Bagchi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, informed that India is in touch with representatives of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities in Afghanistan and will facilitate the repatriation of those who wish to leave that country.

Bagchi said, “The situation in Afghanistan is being monitored on a constant basis at high levels. The government will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and our interests in Afghanistan."

(Image credit: AP/ANI)