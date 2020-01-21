Andhra Pradesh: After CM Reddy Announced 3 Capitals, BJP Urges Action Against Chandrababu

A day after the Andhra Pradesh state assembly passed the contentious AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, BJP leader Sunil Deodhar slammed the YSR Congress Party and Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. Taking to Twitter Deodhar stated that the YSR and Reddy were alleging huge corruption in building Amaravati.

Adding further he stated that instead of taking action against Chandrababu Naidu, why is the Chief Minister declaring 3 capitals for the state. In his tweet, he also quoted the words of Andhra Pradesh BJP President and said that instead of catching the rats in the house, the Chief Minister is burning down the entire house.

B4 elections, @ysjagan & @YSRCParty alleged huge corruption in building #Amaravati . But after becoming CM he goes for 3 capitals than taking action against @ncbn ?



As @klnbjp rightly said he’s burning the entire house rather than catching the rats in it.#AP_Back2Square1 — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) January 21, 2020

What is the Bill about?

The bill divides the state into different zones where each zone will be governed by a board that will comprise the CM, a Vice-Chairman, at least one MP, two MLAs, and 4 other members to be nominated by the state government.

There will be a full-time Secretary of the Board who will be an officer of the rank of a Principal Secretary and above. The Andhra Pradesh government shall notify the location of each board and the departments that could be located in any zone.

Law repealed

Simultaneously, the government also repealed the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014. This legislation was enacted on December 22, 2014, for the development of the state post-bifurcation with a specific area demarcated as the capital. However, as the passage of the AP Decentralisation Bill renders the aforesaid Act virtually redundant, it was necessary to repeal it.

