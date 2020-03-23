Rajasthan: After Lockdown Announcement, CM Ashok Gehlot Bans Movement Of Private Vehicles

After announcing a "complete lockdown" in the state, except for essential services, till March 31, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced a ban on movement of all private vehicles and a shut down of state highways from March 24 onwards. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Gehlot stated that for the sake of saving lives from Coronavirus, the state has decided to allow the movement of only vehicles related to essential services.

To save lives from #coronavirus infection, we have taken the decision to ban all private vehicles on roads from tomorrow. Only vehicles related to essential services and those in exempted services would be allowed. State highway tolls will also be closed from 12 o’clock midnight. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 23, 2020

CM Gehlot orders lockdown In Rajasthan till Mar 31

Earlier on Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had directed a "complete lockdown" in the state, except for essential services, till March 31. Releasing a statement, CM Gehlot had stated that all government offices, malls, factories, public transport, etc. will remain shut during the period. There will be a "complete lockdown", barring essential and medical services, in the state from March 22 to March 31 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and keep people safe, he said after a high-level meeting with the top officials.

COVID-19 cases rise in India

According to the latest figure available on Monday, India has so far reported 468 cases, including 424 active cases while 9 people have died. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services.

