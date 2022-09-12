After 'burning Khaki Shorts', Rahul Gandhi Doubles Down On Attacking RSS Again In Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, in his efforts to garner public support in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' accused, without taking names, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading hatred, anger and violence in the country. After the Congress party shared a picture of khaki pants (a reference to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) on fire, the Congress leader doubled down his attack on RSS again in the evening and alleged that the organisation was creating a division and disrupting the spirit of the country.

Explaining the need for carrying out the Bharat Jodo Yatra across the country, the Congress scion in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram said, "India has many critical goals to achieve. We've to reduce the suffering of millions of poor people. It's a difficult task and it can't be possible if India is divided, angry and full of hatred for itself."

"What do I mean when I say India is angry or is hating itself? Every single person in this country is Indian and if any citizen hates another citizen, he is hating the idea of India itself," Rahul Gandhi said, adding, "Today we have an atmosphere of hatred and anger in the country and this has been generated by a particular ideology."

"I am proud to say that this ideology is diametrically opposed to the spirit of Kerala, to the spirit of your great social reformers and to the spirit of Narayana Guru ji," Rahul Gandhi said. "Therefore, there is a message that you can give to the country. You can show the rest of the country to live in harmony," the Congress leader said while addressing the people of Kerala.

Hitting out at the BJP-led Central government, Rahul Gandhi said, "You (BJP) can win elections with hatred, you can win elections with anger and you can win elections with violence but you cannot do anything for this country with hatred, anger and violence. The conversation in India has been silence."

"The press in India says what Centre wants it to say. The institutions have been taken over and captured. We understand that the government is scared to say the truth and therefore Bharat Jodo Yatra has been organised to listen to the people and develop the country with a vision," the Wayanad MP added.

Congress' 'khaki shorts on fire' tweet

Congress on Monday shared a controversial post on Twitter featuring a burning pair of Khaki shorts, triggering a response from BJP and the RSS. The party posted the picture on its social media while campaigning for "Bharat Jodo Yatra". Taking to Twitter, the Congress said, "To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal."

To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS.



Step by step, we will reach our goal.#BharatJodoYatra 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MuoDZuCHJ2 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 12, 2022

Following the Twitter post, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the grand old party and said, "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi do you want violence in this country?"

RSS Joint General Secretary Dr Manmohan Vaidya claimed that the Congress has harboured hatred for the people of Sangh and has always tried to stop the organisation. "The only reason behind the growth of Sangh is truth being our only principle and that is why people also support the organisation", he added.