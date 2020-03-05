'COVID-19 Has No Connection With Meat, Seafood': Animal Husbandry Min Reassures People

After FSSAI Chief GSG Ayyangar confirmed that coronavirus is not spread through chicken, mutton or seafood, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Giriraj Singh on Thursday stated that some people are spreading panic due to lack of knowledge regarding coronavirus and clarified that the deadly virus is not transmitted through meat or seafood.

"Some people are creating panic due to lack of knowledge regarding coronavirus. Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Dairying Department has already clarified that COVID-19 is not transmitted through meat, egg or fish," Singh said.

"I came to know that the Lucknow District Magistrate has banned the sale of meat in the district. I request district magistrates to consult with Govt of India and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) before issuing any advisory on coronavirus," he added.

The BJP leader also took to his official Twitter handle and stated that Coronavirus has nothing to do with seafood, meat, or eggs. Giriraj Singh's tweet roughly translates as " Coronavirus has not been proved to be related to fish eggs and chicken anywhere ... be careful of false rumours. Leaving fish, eggs, and chicken can cause protein deficiency. So take care of hygiene and cook all the food properly."

करोना का सम्बंध कहीं भी मछली अंडे और चिकेन से साबित नहीं हो पाया है..अफ़वाहों से बँचे।

मछली अंडा और चिकेन छोड़ने से प्रोटीन की कमी हो सकती है..अतः स्वच्छता का ध्यान रखें और सभी भोजन अच्छी तरह पका कर खाएँ। — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) March 5, 2020

Earlier in the day, FSSAI chief G S G Ayyangar had stated that there is no scientific evidence to show that coronavirus spreads through eating chicken, mutton and seafood.

"It is an animal virus. Let us leave it to scientists to figure out how it has been transmitted...however, ours is a tropical country and once the temperature crosses 35-36 degrees celsius, no virus will survive,"

(With inputs from ANI/PTI)