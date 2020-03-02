The Debate
'You Must Be Joking': Vegan Runner Asks Neighbourhood To Refrain From Cooking Meat Outside

What’s Viral

In a bizarre request, a vegan runner asked his entire neighbourhood to refrain from cooking meat outside because he finds the odour 'offensive'.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vegan runner

In a bizarre request, a vegan jogger asked his entire neighbourhood to refrain from cooking meat outside because he finds the odour 'offensive'. The request from the vegan jogger from the San Francisco suburb of Brekely about cooking non-vegetarian food has now taken the internet by storm. The man apparently sent an email to his neighbours and it was recently shared on Twitter which has now received almost 9,000 likes. 

The email read, “As a vegan runner, it’s always hard for me this time of year when the weather starts warming up and folks start opening their windows. Several nights a week I’m out running around dinnertime and when people have their windows open I can smell what they are cooking”. 

READ: Video Of Nurse, Cop Dancing In Coronavirus-hit Wuhan Wins Internet

It further added, “I don't want to be a stereotype so I won't go into detail on why the odour of cooking animals is offensive but I encourage you to do your research and join the movement”. 

READ: Video Of Woodpecker Fighting Snake To Save Its Babies Goes Viral

'You must be joking'

Ever since the post was shared, the tweet has been retweeted thousands of times. One user wrote, “Brah… how can you request people ONLY PUT VEGGIES ON THE GRILL. Grills are for meats”. Another wrote, “I've been vegan for nearly 6 years but god the smell of barbecuing and outside cooking is once of my fave things about summer”. 

READ: Video Of Chinese Toddler Eating Biscuit With Mask On Wins Internet

READ: Video Of Jackal's Fearless Prank On Sleeping Lion Has Twitterati Laughing

 

 

