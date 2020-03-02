'You Must Be Joking': Vegan Runner Asks Neighbourhood To Refrain From Cooking Meat Outside

In a bizarre request, a vegan jogger asked his entire neighbourhood to refrain from cooking meat outside because he finds the odour 'offensive'. The request from the vegan jogger from the San Francisco suburb of Brekely about cooking non-vegetarian food has now taken the internet by storm. The man apparently sent an email to his neighbours and it was recently shared on Twitter which has now received almost 9,000 likes.

The email read, “As a vegan runner, it’s always hard for me this time of year when the weather starts warming up and folks start opening their windows. Several nights a week I’m out running around dinnertime and when people have their windows open I can smell what they are cooking”.

It further added, “I don't want to be a stereotype so I won't go into detail on why the odour of cooking animals is offensive but I encourage you to do your research and join the movement”.

'You must be joking'

Ever since the post was shared, the tweet has been retweeted thousands of times. One user wrote, “Brah… how can you request people ONLY PUT VEGGIES ON THE GRILL. Grills are for meats”. Another wrote, “I've been vegan for nearly 6 years but god the smell of barbecuing and outside cooking is once of my fave things about summer”.

As a carnivore bbq chef, it’s always hard for me this time of year when the weather starts warming up and vegan runners start running by my windows. — Matt Field (@mattfield) February 29, 2020

You know what else smells terrible? Runners. Have some respect, exercise indoors with all the windows locked. — KingMe (@KingMe50749634) February 29, 2020

This is the type of vegan that makes people hate vegans. — Bernie's gonna win #NeverEverBloomberg (@SoloDeath1) February 29, 2020

You must be joking. Might I suggest a much simpler solution. Don't run at dinner time. Everybody has to eat and not to cook meat on the bbq because 1 person doesn't like it is pure hubris on your part. Other suggestion: wear a gas mask! — romi (@mamoose2001) February 29, 2020

