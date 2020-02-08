After Making Reading Preamble Compulsory, Maha Minister Wants Questions On It In Exams

After making reading the Preamble compulsory during the prayer meet in schools, the state minister for industries and Marathi language Subhash Desai has written to state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad to direct schools to include in questions on the Preamble to the Constitution of India and the national pledge in exams.

'Questions should be asked about the same'

“Along with reading of the Preamble of Constitution, the school education department should mandate two things — national anthem and Preamble as part of the syllabus. And, questions should be asked about the same in the exams,” the minister wrote in the letter. “Once it is part of examination papers, then students will start taking it seriously. They will also discuss its national importance. That will help them be good citizen,” Desai further stated.

In January, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that from January 26 onwards it will be made compulsory for school students to read-out the preamble to the Constitution during their morning assemblies. Reading of the preamble is the part of the "sovereignty of constitution, welfare of all" campaign, a state government circular said.

Speaking to the media she said, "Students will recite the preamble to the Constitution so that they know its importance. It is an old GR. But we will implement it from January 26. Students will read out the preamble every day after morning prayers"

Maharashtra has around 1.10 lakh primary, secondary and private schools. Ashish Shelar, former education minister and senior BJP leader, welcomed the notification. “But after reading the Preamble, if someone says “Bharat Mata Ki Jai or Vande Mataram, they should not be boycotted or ill-treated,” he, however, added sarcastically.

MP, Rajasthan follows Maharashtra

Maharashtra's decision was soon followed by the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Apart from reading the Constitution, the Rajasthan government has also decided to have the Preamble printed on the front page of books included in the course curriculum from classes 1st to 12th, in English and Hindi, from the academic session, 2020-21.

(With agency inputs)