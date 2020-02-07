Maharashtra Intensifies Screening At Ports For Coronavirus, Restricts Entry From China

On Friday, the Maharashtra Minister for Fisheries and Port Development Aslam Shaikh announced that guidelines had been issued to all the ports in Maharashtra keeping in mind the Coronavirus scare in the country. The minister stated that instructions had been given to not allow anyone coming from China to step out of the ports. He also stated that if someone had to step out, then it should be assured that a mandatory health screening is done for that person.

"The ports, which are under Maharashtra government, are not passenger ports. Whatever ports we have and whatever vessels come into the state, strict guidelines have been given to all officers and departments to see that not a single person has the permission to enter the state," said Aslam Shaikh.

Shaikh also revealed that the state government had appointed doctors at every port to check the crew members coming from China and nearby countries. "If they want to enter the state at all, then we will ensure that they visit the local hospital first," said Shaikh.

Mumbai Port Trust takes precautions

A few days ago, the Mumbai Port Trust (MPT) had asked vessel agents and master of foreign vessels coming from countries affected by 2019-nCoV (Corona Virus) to inform Harbour Master (HM) or Port Health Officer (PHO) through email about crews suspected of virus infection with details including name, nationality, age, sex, symptoms and the history of previous visit to China.

"N95 masks and other Personal Protective Equipment have been procured and issued to the doctors, pilots and concerned officers likely to come in contact with vessel crew and passengers. Signages have been placed at prominent locations for creating awareness against the disease," a release of Mumbai Port Trust said.

(With Agency Inputs)