After NEC Meet, BJP Lists Modi Govt's Achievements, Goal Of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'

After the Bhartiya Janata Party's National Executive meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP on Monday released a resolution highlighting the achievements of the Government which was working on the pledge of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’. In its resolution, the BJP mentioned that India was brimming with self-confidence and moving rapidly towards the goals of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ under their tenure.

"As Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi committed his government to the welfare of the poor, oppressed, exploited, and deprived sections of society while focusing on the empowerment of women and youth, many innovative programmes were launched, transforming their lives in a major way," the BJP said.

It added, "One of the most notable achievements was to launch ‘Made in India’ vaccines and make them available to everyone for free, which helped in containing the pandemic in a big way. As the path for an ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’ is being paved, a ‘New India’ is emerging."

The party listed that the huge support of the people across India had once again been reflected in the massive mandate that the people had given to the BJP in the recently held Assembly elections. This had been achieved across four geographically and demographically distinct states showing that the politics of good governance, development, and performance has

created a lasting niche in the heart of Indian politics, it said.

It also highlighted that the BJP governments were committed to political representation and empowerment of all weaker and

backward communities as had been proven with the nomination of Ram Nath Kovind for the post of President in 2017 and now with the nomination of Droupadi Murmu.

BJP highlights India's growth at world forum

The release further stated that under PM Modi, India was also emerging on the world forum. "The recent visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Germany, Denmark, France, Japan, and UAE; participation in the Indo-Nordic Summit,

QUAD, and G-7 has not only broken new ground but also shows India’s willingness to proactively forge partnerships in new areas," it said.

Citing the COVID times as well as the Russia-Ukraine war, the saffron party highlighted how the PM was sharing global responsibilities and emerging as a new hope for the world. "The manner in which different countries appealed to Prime

Minister Shri Narendra Modi to take the initiative in resolving the crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the way Russia & Ukraine gave a window during the war so as to facilitate the evacuation of Indians from the war zones shows the growing stature of India at the global level," it said.

BJP urges people to favour 'politics of performance'

It further stated that with the historic decision of the Supreme Court on the Gujarat riots, it was now fully established that attempts were made to maliciously target the then Gujarat Chief Minister Modi. "While enduring false allegations, baseless charges and malicious propaganda for years, he never let his faith in the Indian Constitution, judicial process and judicial system of the country be shaken, and finally he came out unscathed from all kinds of ordeals," it said.

The BJP concluded that today, the country is moving forward while defeating the negative politics of the Congress-led opposition

election after election. Calling upon the people of the country to completely defeat the divisive, opportunistic, unprincipled,

and corrupt politics of dynasty, casteism, and regionalism, it urged India to usher in 'politics of performance' even more.

strengthen and unite in favour of an all-inclusive politics of welfare for the poor.