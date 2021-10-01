Last Updated:

After ‘no Appointment’ Claim, Babul Supriyo Shares Letter Addressed To LS Speaker Om Birla

The newly-inducted TMC leader stated that he had sent the letter seeking Lok Sabha Speaker's appointment on September 20 itself and has been acknowledged too

Days after splitting from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join Trinamool Congress, on October 1 the Former Union Minister, Babul Supriyo, shared a letter he penned to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking a 'brief appointment' to meet him for an 'urgent matter'. Rebutting reports stated Supriyo never reached out to Om Birla after the announcement of his resignation for the membership of the lower house, the Lok Sabha.

The newly-inducted TMC leader stated that he had sent the letter seeking Lok Sabha Speaker's appointment on September 20 itself and the same was acknowledged with a 'received' status as well.

Babul Supriyo shares letter addressed to LS speaker seeking appointment

Taking to Twitter, Supriyo shared, "With due respect to the High Office of Hon’ble Speaker Shri Om Birla. I very humble present the official letter I sent on the 20th of Sept which also bears a ‘Received’ acknowledgement from Hon’ble Sir’s office• A separate request for the same was made by Shri Saugata Roy too."

Along with the clarification, Supriyo also attached a copy of the letter addressed to the Lok Sabha Speaker who is a Member of Parliament for the Kota-Bundi constituency where he requested the Speaker to consider allotting time on the following day of September 22 is inconvenient for him.

The letter read, "I write to you to bring under your kind notice that I have been trying to brief appointment with you on Wednesday, the 22nd of September, 2021 but have not received any response or confirmation yet."

A letter dated September 20 cites an 'urgent matter' as the subject and reason for the sought appointment and it doesn't clarify further. Reports suggest that MP Babul Supriyo had not contacted the Lok Sabha Speaker after tendering and announcing his resignation from the membership of Lok Sabha. Sources have informed that Supriyo has been informed to take an appointment from the Speaker between October 2 and October 5. 

Babul Supriyo, in the month of August, announced his retirement from politics in a Facebook post and had even said that he won't be joining any party- a part which was later deleted by him. However, taking a U-turn, the singer-turned-politician on Saturday joined the TMC. Taking to his Facebook page in the month of August, Babul Supriyo had announced his retirement from politics and joined TMC claiming he was coming back for the opportunity to serve Bengal.

