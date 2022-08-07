In the aftermath of RCP Singh's resignation from the Janata Dal (United), Republic has received an exclusive scoop that the former Union Minister will file a defamation case in court against party leaders who try to 'malign' his image. RCP Singh, once considered a loyalist of Nitish Kumar, is expected to take the JD(U) to court for levelling 'corruption' charges against him.

Singh decided to resign from the Janata Dal (United) after the party sent a notice to him over alleged discrepancies in his properties. The show-cause notice, which was put in the public domain by the party, accused him of amassing vast property from 2013 to 2019 and not declaring it in his 2016 Rajya Sabha election affidavit. As per sources, all these properties were purchased in the name of his wife and two daughters. Bihar JDU president Umesh Kushwaha had asked him to tender an explanation to the party in the showcause notice.

JD(U) issues notice to party leader RCP Singh over "discrepancies in immovable properties registered from 2013-2022 in his name and that of his family." The party has asked him to file his reply at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/bpbYinBQ99 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has called for a meeting with party leaders and all MPs have been asked to come to Patna by Monday evening in the aftermath of Singh's resignation. JDU's top brass and office-bearers have also been summoned. The party is also expected to hold a press conference on the same at 4 PM on Sunday, July 17.

RCP Singh-JDU ties under strain

A former Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer, Ramchandra Prasad Singh grew close to then-Union Minister Nitish Kumar during his central deputation in the late 1990s. Considered as the blue-eyed boy of the de facto JD(U) leader, he served as the principal secretary to Kumar during his first five years as Chief Minister, and later two back-to-back terms in Rajya Sabha.

Last year, when Nitish Kumar stepped down as the party's national president, Singh seemed to be on a roll, replacing his patron and clinching a cabinet berth at the Centre shortly afterwards. With this, he became the lone JDU MP to be inducted into the Union Cabinet in July 2021.

However, sources claimed that he accepted the ministerial post without the consent of Kumar, and the latter's unhappiness became evident soon as Singh was asked to give up the party chief's post. The writing was on the wall for all to see with the JD(U) denying him his third consecutive Rajya Sabha term and reposing faith in former MLA Khiru Mahto instead.

In July, speculation about his joining BJP gained traction after he was welcomed by BJP leaders in Hyderabad when the National Executive meeting was underway. However, the saffron party dismissed this claim.

(With agency inputs)