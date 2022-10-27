After Rijiju's Blazing Editorial, Rahul Claims UPA Protected Pandits; Gets Fiery Retort

After Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's blazing editorial on republicworld.com, former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, October 27, tweeted on the plight of the Kashmiri Pandit, and blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the targetted killings, alleging that BJP has ruined the good work done by the UPA in Kashmir.

The Gandhi-scion took to Twitter and said, "This year, there have been 30 targeted killings in Kashmir. The exodus of Pandits is increasing rapidly. The BJP has ruined the good work done by the UPA. The PM, who spoke big things before coming to power, is enjoying power and Kashmiri Pandits remain refugees in their own country."

इस साल, कश्मीर में 30 टार्गेटिड किलिंग्स हो चुकी हैं। पंडितों का पलायन तेज़ी से बढ़ रहा है।



भाजपा ने यूपीए द्वारा किए गए अच्छे कामों को बर्बाद कर दिया है।



सत्ता में आने से पहले बड़ी-बड़ी बातें करने वाले PM सत्ता भोग रहे हैं और कश्मीरी पंडित अपने ही देश में शरणार्थी बने हुए हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 27, 2022

Filmmaker and activist Ashoke Pandit, who is a Kashmiri Pandit himself, has hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his tweet. While speaking to Republic Media Network, Pandit said, "It sounds very laughable, and Rahul Gandhi's history is weak. I would like to remind him the conditions which were created by his father Rajiv Gandhi, Ghulab Nabi Azad, and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, and they were all together responsible for genocide in Kashmir. They nursed terrorism in Kashmir. Therefore, Rahul Gandhi, or for that matter, the Muftis, have no right to talk about the history. Ever since the Article 370 abrogation, things have improved in Kashmir."

'Blunders of Nehru have been undone by Modi'

Hours earlier, after writing a fiery editorial on Republicworld.com stating that 27th October 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of Nehru’s grievous mistakes during the Kashmir accession, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke about his write-up, and quoted BR Ambedkar, stating, "Those who forget their history cannot create history." He also said that we as a country must learn from our mistakes and set a correct narrative.

Rijiju said, "Today is a very important day because 75 years back, what happened cannot be forgotten. As Ambedkar had rightly said that those who forget their history cannot create history. So, it is important that we realise the mistakes, and we also embark upon building a new future."

He added, "What our first Prime Minister Nehru did with Kashmir caused so much tragedy...It has drained out the Nation's wealth, It has taken away unaccounted lives of the Jawans, the civilians. It has taken away lives, unaccounted lives, of the Jawans and the civilians, and because of that blunder, Kashmir has unnecessarily become an issue, which it is not. It is an integral part of India. it is important we take our fault, build on it, and set the correct narrative. Blunders of Nehru ji has been undone by PM Modi ji."