After Shivamogga Dynamite Blast, CM Yediyurappa Vows To End Karnataka's Illegal Mining

In the aftermath of the dynamite blast in a quarry that killed six people in Shivamogga, CM BS Yediyurappa has vowed to put a full stop to illegal mining in the state and directed officials to take strict measures to ensure that. A blast from an explosive-laden truck at the quarry site in Shivamogga on Thursday night killed six people. CM Yeddyurappa vowed to stop illegal mining in the state and asked those who wanted to mine to obtain the necessary licenses to do so.

READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Condoles Death Of Bihari Workers In Shivamogga Blast

Yediyurappa vows to end illegal mining after Shivamogga mishap

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Karnataka CM noted that such incidents were bound to occur while mining was done illegally and that illegal mining will not be allowed any further. Yediyurappa also said that he had directed deputy commissioners to take strict action against illegal mining and such activities to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. CM Yediyurappa also revealed that he was headed to Shivamogga for a spot inspection and that he would learn of further details about the accident then. Earlier, the CM had ordered a high-level probe into the explosion and Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia was announced for the kin of the deceased.

READ | Shivamogga Blast: CM Yediyurappa Assures Tough Action; Siddaramaiah Calls For Probe

As many as six people were killed in a dynamite blast at a stone mining quarry in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, said district collector (DC) KB Shivakumar on Friday. The blast took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility around 10.30 pm on Thursday night, leading to shockwaves not only in Shivamogga but also in nearby districts like Chikkamagaluru and Davangere. Some window panes were also shattered in several houses due to the magnitude of the blast, as per eye witnesses. On Thursday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the victims of the blast and assured that the Karnataka government is doing everything possible to assist the affected people.

READ | Shivamogga Dynamite Blast At Mining Quarry Kills Eight People; Area Cordoned Off

Congress seeks probe by sitting HC judge

Opposition Congress in Karnataka on Saturday demanded a probe by a sitting High Court Judge into the explosion at a stone quarry near Shivamogga which led to loss of precious lives.It also demanded that all illegal quarrying or mining in the state be stopped immediately. "The family of those killed should be given compensation judiciously. Not just announcing Rs 5 lakh, they should also be given a job," Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said. "According to my information, the explosive materials were brought in from Andhra Pradesh without any permission which is an offence and not storing them safely is a second offence," Siddaramaiah said, adding: There is also no accountability or responsibility on the part of officials", he added.

READ | Shivamogga Blast: Congress Demands Probe By Sitting HC Judge