Shivamogga Blast: CM Yediyurappa Assures Tough Action; Siddaramaiah Calls For Probe

After a massive blast at a stone mining quarry in Karnataka’s Shivamogga killed several people on Thursday night, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took to Twitter and expressed anguish over the loss of lives in his home district. He also assured that a high-level investigation into the accident has been ordered and stringent action would be taken against those who are responsible for the blast. The Karnataka CM also said in a following tweet that he has been in contact with senior police officials since last night and teams have already been dispatched for the required rescue operations at the location.

ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿಯನ್ನು ಕೋರುತ್ತಾ, ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಲ್ಲಿ ತೀವ್ರ ಸಂತಾಪಗಳನ್ನು ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡವರಿಗೆ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಅವರೆಲ್ಲರೂ ಶೀಘ್ರದಲ್ಲೇ ಚೇತರಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿ ಎಂದು ಹಾರೈಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಈ ದುರ್ಘಟನೆಯ ಉನ್ನತ ಮಟ್ಟದ ತನಿಖೆಗೆ ಆದೇಶಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ತಪ್ಪಿತಸ್ಥರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕಠಿಣ ಕ್ರಮ ನಿಶ್ಚಿತ. (2/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) January 22, 2021

Former CM Siddaramaiah also extends condolences

Meanwhile, Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also extended condolences to the victims on Twitter. He has also urged the Karnataka CM to conduct an impartial inquiry.

Very pained to know about the death of labourers in Shivamogga, due to explosion of truck carrying gelatin.



I urge @CMofKarnataka to initiate an impartial & strict enquiry about the incident, & punish the guilty.



My deepest condolences to the family members of the victims. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 22, 2021

Union Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also extended condolences.

Deeply mourn the loss of lives in Shivamogga. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Wish a quick recovery for those injured. — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 22, 2021

As many as eight people were killed in a dynamite blast at a stone mining quarry in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, said district collector (DC) KB Shivakumar on Friday. The blast took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility around 10.30 pm on Thursday night, leading to shockwaves not only in Shivamogga, but also in nearby districts like Chikkamagaluru and Davangere. Some window panes were also shattered in several houses due to the magnitude of the blast, as per eye witnesses. On Thursday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the victims of the blast and assured that the Karnataka government is doing everything possible to assist the affected people.

