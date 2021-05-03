After Sweeping Victory In TN Polls, MK Stalin Holds COVID-19 Meeting With Govt Officials

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu's CM candidate MK Stalin on Monday held a COVID-19 consultation meeting with the government officials. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the DMK chief informed that he held consultations with the government officials on how to curb the spread of the pandemic.

MK Stalin's tweet in Tamil can be translated into: "Held COVID consultations with the government officials on prevention. I urged that preventive measures must be taken wholeheartedly. All people should wear masks, adhere to the social gap and follow the guidelines of the government to help prevent the spread of the disease."

COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu

As the country continues to grapple with the Coronavirus, Tamil Nadu has so far recorded over 12,07,112 positive cases, out of which, 10,72,322 have successfully covered and 14,346 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 20,768 new cases, 17,576 fresh recoveries and 153 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu is 1,20,444.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK was leading in 118 constituencies, the minimum required for a simple majority in the 234-member assembly, and its allies in 19, giving the grouping a comfortable lead as counting of votes progressed in the state.

According to the Election Commission data at 6.30 pm, DMK was leading in 122 segments of the total 234 in the state and won two seats, which is inclusive of its allies who fought on the party's rising sun symbol. The AIADMK was leading in 74 and won two seats. DMK's allies Congress was leading in 17, the CPI and CPI(M) two each and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi three.

In the past, the DMK had been the ruling party five times, during 2006-11, 1996-2001, 1989-91, 1971-76, and 1967-71. With exit polls predicting a landslide DMK victory, the poll results for the Tamil Nadu assembly will be revealed on Sunday evening.

