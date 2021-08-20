After Twitter, Instagram & Facebook Take Down Rahul Gandhi's Post On Delhi Cantt Rape Case

Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram joined Twitter on Friday to take down Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's post pertaining to the Delhi Cantt rape case. The post had come into contention after it revealed the identity of the parents of a minor girl who was brutally raped and murdered in Delhi. Following a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Twitter had taken down the post and had locked Rahul Gandhi's account. Now, Instagram and Facebook have followed suit and have also taken down the contentious post from their platform.

The crackdown by Facebook comes after the NCPCR sought a response from the platform regarding the actions being taken against the former chief of Congress party. In a statement to news agency ANI, the NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo said that they have received a letter from Facebook, in which they have elaborated the actions taken against the post shared by the Congress scion. Facebook had thereafter, sent a notice to Gandhi and had asked him to immediately remove the post. The same matter had been raised with Instagram as well.

BJP lashes out at Rahul Gandhi

Reacting to the development, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya launched a scathing attack at Rahul Gandhi accusing him of committing illegality and then being "brazen" about it. He also alleged that the Congress leader had "destroyed" the victim's family in the process.

After Twitter, FB and Insta heap ignominy on Rahul Gandhi, former Congress President, for committing an illegality and then having the temerity to brazen it out, as if he is above law. He made it worse by lying about non existent “consent” from the parents. Destroyed the family. https://t.co/ThfnjqfyFL — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 20, 2021

Twitter locks Rahul Gandhi's account

After the Delhi Cantt rape case came to light, Rahul Gandhi went to meet the parents of the victim. Posting a photo on Twitter, in which the faces of the mother and the father were visible, Gandhi wrote, "The parents' tears are saying only one thing - their daughter, the daughter of this country, deserves justice. And I am with them on this path of justice."

Thereafter, Twitter took down the post and suspended the accounts of the Congress party and several of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for violating the rules of the microblogging site. The NCPCR asked all social media platforms to take 'appropriate action' against his profile for violating the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Gandhi has also allegedly violated the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by revealing the identity of the parents of the nine-year-old girl, as per the Child Rights' Body.