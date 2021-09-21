Agnimitra Paul Criticises Babul Supriyo On Joinining TMC, Says 'his Decision Was Wrong'

West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul on Monday took on newly recruited singer turned TMC politician Babul Supriyo for changing his party. Paul termed this kind of a political decision 'wrong'. Even while charging the TMC politician for his actions Agnimitra Paul maintained that Babul Supriyo was a friend.

Agnimitra Paul calls Supriyo's decision to join TMC wrong

BJP Mahila Morcha president condemned the actions taken by TMC's Babul Supriyo when he suddenly decided to restart his political career after a short consideration time period of just 3-4 days. Supriyo had been in touch with Derek O'Brien which further sparked talks of him considering joining the TMC. Noting the same, Agnimitra Paul said that even though Supriyo was a friend, the political step that the singer turner politician had taken was - 'wrong'. She questioned the TMC for halting growth among the other members of the party while asking, " If you (Supriyo) are repeatedly chosen as a minister, how will others get chances?" Paul concluded while stating that the BJP did not engage in family politics, like other parties including TMC.

Supriyo joins TMC

Babul Supriyo while joining the party had mentioned that he was not interested in professing the 'politics of vengeance'. He even maintained that he carried no hard feelings against the BJP while joining the TMC. Adding that, he had contacted Derek 0'Brien for his daughter's admission and thereafter party supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

'Neither a mass leader nor a good a good organiser': Suvendu Adhikari

Leader Suvendu Adhikari had stated that he was neither a mass leader nor a good organiser. Babul Supriyo, after meeting BJP President JP Nadda in the month of August, had announced his retirement from politics. Calling himself a 'one-team player', Babul Supriyo had issued a detailed Facebook post where he stated that he would always be associated with only one party- the BJP and further asserted that he will not join any other party. However, he had later deleted the part, raising speculations. Proving the speculations right, he joined the TMC on Saturday.

Image Credits - ANI