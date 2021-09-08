Ahead Of UP Polls, BJP Accuses Mayawati & Owaisi Of Indulging In Communal Politics

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, BJP accused former Chief Minister and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi of practicing communal politics. Taking a jibe at Mayawati for promising to ensure the security of the Brahmin community if her party wins in UP polls, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia recalled BSP's old slogan "Tilak, Taraju Aur Talwar, Inko Maro Joote Char."

In a bid to seek the votes of the Brahmin community, Mayawati had remarked, "People of Brahmin community have started saying that the government of BSP has been better than of all other parties. With the formation of the BSP govt, complete care will be taken of the Brahmin community along with other communities. Just like 2007, we have to make a BSP govt with a full majority this time too. Whatever wrong was done with the Brahmin society, a high-level inquiry will be conducted. Action will be taken against the guilty officers."

BJP spokesperson attacks Mayawati & Owaisi

Gaurav Bhatia said, "It is good for democracy that the former chief minister left her home after getting out of her Rs 5 crore garland. Finally, she remembers a particular community. People who do not want the interest of the public and build their own mansions worth billions of rupees, have to do such things at the time of elections. It is their political compulsion."

Expressing confidence over BJP's victory in the upcoming state Assembly polls, Bhatia said that the saffron party will return to power in the state on the merit of the work done under CM Yogi Adityanath and the BJP government. While speaking about AIMIM Chief's statement on seeking the support of the Muslim community in the state, he said that wherever Owaisi will go, he will definitely spread the communal poison.

Remarking that the citizens of Uttar Pradesh are mature, Bhatia said that they will vote for development. "They will vote for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas," he added.

Earlier, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale had claimed that Mayawati-led BSP will not win more than 5-10 seats in the upcoming state Assembly polls. While addressing the media on Tuesday, he opined that Mayawati shall find it impossible to repeat BSP's 2007 election performance.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year. In the 2017 UP Assembly polls, the saffron party had won 325 seats out of a total of 403 Assembly seats. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party and its allies won 54 seats, BSP won 19 seats and others won 5 seats respectively.

(Image: ANI, PTI)