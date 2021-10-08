Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Travel In Same Helicopter For Rajasthan By-poll Campaigning

Ahead of the Rajasthan by-polls, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, on Friday, October 8, travelled in the same helicopter for campaigning. Amid their rivalry, politicians focusing on the party's victory in the upcoming elections indicated that internal differences in the party have lessened. Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken and Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra also accompanied them in the same helicopter for campaigning.

Earlier on October 7, the Congress had named Preeti Shaktawat from Vallabhnagar and gave a party ticket to Nagraj Meena in Dhariawad. October 8 is the last date to file nominations. On October 30, voting is scheduled to take place and results will be announced on November 2.

A Punjab-like situation, where Captain Amrinder and Navjot Singh Sidhu shared differences of opinions, was earlier observed in Rajasthan when CM Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot were involved in a political conflict following the announcement of the 2018 Assembly poll results.

On October 2, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, reflecting his ambition to chair the fourth term as the chief minister of Rajasthan, had stated that he was 'going nowhere' at least for the next 15-20 years. He further affirmed that his government would successfully complete its entire five-year tenure.

Gehlot attacks BJP over Lakhimpur violence

Following the Lakhimpur violence incident, Ashok Gehlot had condemned BJP's act of conduct in response to the incident and said that the BJP was portraying an anti-democratic form of rule. Commenting on the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to block politicians' from reaching Lakhimpur, Ashok Gehlot wrote on Twitter, "In this way, the violation of civil rights is also against the spirit of the constitution. The Chief Minister of Chattisgarh and the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab are being prevented from coming to the state by the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh, which is condemnable."

Gehlot questioned, "Only a dictatorial government can do this. Does the ruling BJP in UP want to destroy democracy?"

Highlighting the BJP's response towards farmers' issues, he said, "The inhuman face of the BJP government has come to the fore. Ignoring the demands of the farmers, breaking the peasant movement, pressing them and then not allowing any opposition party to stand with them, this is the anti-democratic form of the ruling party, which is to be condemned."

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)