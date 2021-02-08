AIADMK Lashes Out At Sasikala On Arrival; Rules Out Alliance, Terms Her 'DMK's B-team'

Sealing off all possibility of Sasikala's association with AIADMK, state fisheries minister D Jayakumar on Monday, said '100% we won't form an alliance with Sasikala and TTV's party'. He added that AIADMK will await the court's order regarding Sasikala's ouster, but alleged that Sasikala and Stalin are under 'some agreement'. Terming Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran as the B-team of DMK, Jayakumar said that AIADMK is assured of victory in the upcoming state polls.

'Welcome Chinnamma' posters put up at Chennai's T Nagar ahead of Sasikala's return

AIADMK: 'Sasikala B-Team of DMK'

"In the past, Jayalalithaa had announced that Sasikala and TTV, don’t have any relation with the AIADMK party. Everyone can file a case in court, but by filing a petition you cannot claim a position in the party. TTV's party is only afraid of us, we aren’t afraid. Let’s wait for the orders from the SC," said Jayakumar adding, " MGR and Jayalalithaa’s followers are always with us. There is an agreement between Sasikala and Stalin. Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran are the B team of DMK. 100% we won't form an alliance with Sasikala and TTV's party."

As Sasikala returns to Chennai, chaos over diktat issued by TN Police to AMMK

Sasikala's arrival in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government has imposed section 144 in several places across Tamil Nadu, deployed atleast 100 police personnel at Chennai border, closed AIADMK party office and ex-CM J Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach, in preparation for the arrival of Sasikala - known as 'Chinamma'. While posters welcoming 'Chinnamma' have been put up at T-Nagar, police has issued a "diktat" to Sasikala - allowing only 5 vehicles to follow her own car, allowing only Sasikala's vehicle to use AIADMK flag, no Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) vehicle will be allowed in Sasikala's rally and no bursting of crackers or fireworks on her arrival. Her nephew - TTV Dinakaran is scheduled to accompany her from Bengaluru to her sister-in-law's residence in T-Nagar.

VK Sasikala to reach Chennai today; Krishnagiri District Collector imposes Section 144

War over Amma's legacy

Recently, Sasikala caused controversy after she was discharged from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital, when she travelled in a car bearing the iconic 'two-leaf' flag, stirring a war over Jayalalithaa's legacy. Speaking to the press, Dhinakaran asserted that his aunt was 'still the general secretary of the party' and that the matter was 'sub-judice'. Meanwhile, senior minister D Jayakumar and four other ministers lodged a police complaint against the ousted AIADMK leader for using the AIADMK flag in her car pointing that 'she was not even a primary member of the outfit'. Previously, Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami (EPS) ruled out a return of Sasikala into AIADMK folds, but Sasikala's nephew - Dinakaran has vowed that 'AIADMK will be revived under Sasikala'. The former AIADMK general Secretary, who took over after Jayalalithaa's demise, was thrown out of the party after she was Sasikala was convicted and jailed for 4 years in a disproportionate assets case.

