AIADMK Writes To Puducherry Guv, Seeks CBI Probe Into CM Narayanasamy's Visit To Singapore

In a letter addressed to Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday, AIADMK MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan sought a CBI probe into the recent visit of CM Narayanasamy, Revenue Minister MOHF Shahjahan and two MLAs, R Siva and A Johnkumar, to Singapore.

The MLA accused casino giants in Singapore of influencing the Puducherry delegation led by the Chief Minister to open casinos in the Union Territory.

"People believe that they have received huge amounts of money as bribe from casino owners in Singapore," he alleged in his letter to Governor Bedi.

READ | AIADMK Against Move To Set Up Casino In Puducherry

Asserting that he has been against the government's immoral activities, the AIADMK leader said, that he has sought information regarding the recent visit of CM Narayanasamy and his delegation, to Singapore to find out whether their visit was official. "If not, why did they meet investors to bring casinos and lottery to Puducherry," he said.

Manikandan mentioned an RTI application filed by him in which the legislator said, "Puducherry Chief Secretariat is not aware of any information regarding the trip of the above members."

"In the wake of suppressing of information by the government, I seek your intervention and issue orders to probe the case by CBI to reveal the conspiracy involved in the tour undertaken by the above members," he said.

READ | Puducherry CM Narayanasamy Slams Kiran Bedi Over 'autocratic Parallel Governance'

Targets the CM on tourism

He accused the Chief Minister of taking more interest in making money rather than promoting tourism in Puducherry.

"The Chief Minister and his colleagues have been trying to fill their pockets by allowing casinos, lottery and so on which cause deterioration of civilisation, culture and even day-to-day law and order. It seems that they don't have the ambition of tourism promotion in the state but are only thinking about making money," he said.

The AIADMK leader advised that the government should concentrate on setting up more 'entertainment shows' to engage Puducherry tourists for a longer stay.

READ | 'They Have Power Like A Beast': Puducherry CM Narayanasamy Throws Hands Up On CAB Passage

Manikandan also said in his letter that the demand for hotel rooms have reduced because of the lack of 'entertainment shows' such as interactive museum, water thrill rides, musical fountain, 5D and 7dDanimation theatres, dinosaur and science park, toy museum, snow park, interactive game zone, kids zone, aqua resort and restaurant, underwater world, artificial waterfall, adventure park and sculpture park. He added that these activities would engage visiting tourists for a weeklong stay.

AIADMK leader also called out the Puducherry Tourism Department for "not taking any effort" to build excellent infrastructure facilities and hit potential tourism activities.

"Instead the tourism department have been constructing substandard buildings and unworthy infrastructure that have become a burden to the exchequer for maintenance and operation. The only thing behind it is to encourage locals to make money," Manikandan said.

READ | Puducherry CM Accuses Home Ministry, Bedi Of Adopting "anti-people" Stand On Govt Scheme