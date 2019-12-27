'They Have Power Like A Beast': Puducherry CM Narayanasamy Throws Hands Up On CAB Passage

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday claimed that the BJP was able to pass the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament as they have power like a "beast".

"Since they (BJP) have power like a beast they decided to pass the amendment in the parliament," Narayanasamy said at an anti-CAA rally in Puducherry.

There have been several demonstrations in many parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The recently amended legislation seeks to grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Puducherry CM rejects CAA and NRC

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday claimed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act "ignores" Muslims and that he will not implement the newly enacted law, as well as the NRC, in the Union Territory "come what may". The Congress CM claimed that the CAA and the NRC were "ill-conceived" and aimed at achieving the goal of "Hindutva, as championed by the BJP". He said Congress-ruled state governments have decided to not implement the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and "I will also do so in Puducherry".

"Even Tamils from Sri Lanka residing in India as refugees were persecuted in the Island country. Why you have left them out? Similar is the case with the Rohingyas," he told our source over the phone.

V Narayanasamy alleged that the CAA "ignores" Indian Muslims. "It cannot be done in a partisan way. You have to include people of all religions. You can't do it selectively for the people of some religions. Come what may, I will not implement CAA and NRC in Puducherry," he said.

