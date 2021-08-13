AIADMK Sets Up 6-member Legal Committee To 'protect' Party Men From False Cases

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has constituted a six-member legal committee to fight alleged false charges against its leaders. This development comes after recent raids by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on the premises of some AIADMK office-bearers.

In a joint statement, AIADMK senior leaders O Paneerselvam and Edapaddi K Palaniswami said that panel would include former Ministers C Ve Shanmugam, D Jayakumar and MLAs PH Manoj Pandian, N Thalavai Sundaram, and former MLAs RM Babu Murugavel and I.S. Inbadurai.

The statement alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government has been targeting AIADMK leaders. It added that the ruling party has been filing false charges and false cases.

"Top leaders and every cadre in the AIADMK party have been working diligently and it is our duty to protect our cadres and party leaders," the statement said, adding that a six-member legal advisory committee would facilitate all the necessary legal assistance.

The committee will extend full legal support to AIADMK leaders and its cadres when the political opponents file false cases with vindictiveness, it added. In another release, Paneerselvam urged CM MK Stalin to announce a hike in the DA allowance for government employees and pensioners, from 17% to 28%.

Raids on AIADMK leaders

On Wednesday, the DVAC conducted raids on the premises of former AIADMK ministers MR Vijayabaskar and SP Velumani. On August 10, DVAC raided the residence of Velumani at Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore. According to DVAC, Velumani has been accused of abusing his position and showing favouritism in giving tenders in the Greater Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations between 2014 and 2018 to the tune of Rs 811 crore.

Last month, raids were conducted on 21 properties linked to former minister and Karur AIADMK secretary Vijayabaskar. The DVAC raids were on basis of an FIR that charged him with acquiring wealth worth Rs 2.68 crore and amassing eight properties through partnership firms worth Rs 8 crore.

This move was criticised by the AIADMK leaders. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai also came out in support of AIADMK and called the raids a "political vendetta."

