AIADMK To Give 10-15 Seats To Vijaykanth's DMDK After 2nd Round Of Alliance Talks: Sources

In the latest development in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, AIADMK has offered Vijayakanth's DMDK 10-15 seats to field its candidates under their alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections, as per sources. AIADMK leaders met with DMDK members on Tuesday to negotiate seat-sharing after earlier rounds of talks failed to provide a breakthrough for either party. As per sources, the AIADMK has offered DMDK 10-15 seats after 'Captain' Vijaykanth's party threatened to go solo and exit the alliance with AIADMK for the Assembly elections. DMDK is said to have had asked AIADMK to allot the same number of seats given to Ramadoss-led PMK to which the ruling party hesitated.

It is pertinent to point out that Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) treasurer Premalatha Vijaykanth has openly voiced her support for expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala in the recent past. Reports of DMDK in talks with DMK for an alliance also did rounds on Monday. 'Captain' Vijaykanth of the DMDK went on to become the leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu after winning 29 of the 41 seats the party contested in 2011, thereby weakening the power of the DMK. However, in the subsequent Assembly elections in 2016, Vijaykanth's DMDK was floored completely after contesting in alliance with CPI(M), CPI, MDMK, and VCK.

Earlier, AIADMK finalized its alliance with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), allowing the latter to field candidates from 23 constituencies under the alliance. AIADMK also held seat-sharing talks with the BJP during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recently concluded visit to Tamil Nadu, with CM EPS and Dy CM OPS meeting the senior BJP leader. The BJP has expectations of getting 60 seats that it had identified as "winnable". State BJP President L Murugan refused to divulge how many seats the party has sought from AIADMK and said clarity on seat allocation might emerge in a day or two. He, however, maintained the BJP wanted tickets in "double-digits" in the elections to the 234-member assembly, to be held in a single phase.

Meanwhile, former AIADMK ally All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi has decided to opt-out of the alliance and is likely to participate in the formation of a third front. AISMK's chief R Sarathkumar met MNM permanent president Kamal Haasan last week to discuss the possibilities of an alliance between the two parties. Sarathkumar also forged an alliance with SRM Group Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi. Addressing media persons on Saturday, Sarath Kumar claimed that he had a percentage of vote bank in his favour and announced his decision to move on from the alliance with AIADMK as he received no word from the ruling party thus far.

