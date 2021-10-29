AICC Goa In-charge Hits Back At Prashant Kishor; Affirms 'Congress Isn't Going Anywhere'

On Thursday, Congress hit back at poll strategist Prashant Kishor's prediction that BJP will remain a dominant force in Indian politics for many decades. Disagreeing with Kishor's argument, AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao maintained that all parties need to exist in a democracy. In a dig at the IPAC founder, he affirmed that the Congress party will also remain relevant in Indian politics contrary to the belief of the former. At present, he is reportedly helping TMC to make inroads in Goa, a move that Congress believes is antithetical to opposition unity.

Prashant Kishor's dampener for Congress

Speaking at an event in the Museum of Goa, Kishor disagreed with the opposition's claim that the Narendra Modi-led government will be voted out of power in 2024 merely due to anti-incumbency. To buttress his point, he highlighted the difference in people's approach towards the rise in fuel prices as compared to the UPA government era. According to him, it was difficult to envisage the saffron party fading away easily as it had crossed the 30 per cent vote share at the national level. On this occasion, he asserted that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was mistaken in believing that people will vote against BJP in due course of time.

Prashant Kishor remarked, "You go and talk to any Congress leader or regional leader and they say, it is just a matter of time. People are getting fed up. There is anti-incumbency. People will throw him out. I doubt. It is not happening. Imagine this is a country where a 50 paisa increase in petrol and diesel prices were put on hold for an election for 5-6 months. In the same country, diesel prices have risen by Rs.70 and yet there is no discontent against the man. There is something deeper that you and I are not getting."