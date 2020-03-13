AICC Member Claims Gujarat Congress MLAs Divided In Rajya Sabha Elections Voting

There are several leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC) party who are now claiming that the party's MLAs might be divided over the third candidate of the BJP who has now been fielded. Gaurav Pandya, who was a candidate in the last Rajya Sabha elections, and a senior AICC member has now come out and claimed that the MLAs might be divided over voting for Amin. That, there are no other Patidar candidates and that Amin himself is an old hand of Congress.

"Some MLAs still look at Narhari Amin as their own and might still have a soft spot for him. Especially since Congress does not have a great track record of unity when it comes to RS elections. They might have to work extra hard to keep their flock together. Usually, we see that MLAs of Congress cross vote and might end up losing one of the seats for the party," Pandya shared with Republic TV.

Rubbishing rumors of in-fighting and divided MLAs, the Congress party leaders have stated that they will very easily win the seats of Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki.

Both the seats being contested by the leaders, the Congress party has also said that the party has decided that the first preference of vote will be given to Shaktinh Gohil and the second will be for Bharatsinh Solanki. Both the leaders will altogether need 73 votes to win. Congress has also said that they are not afraid and that Narhari Amin does not scare them.

"These are just politics of the BJP. They want to make the Patidar fight internally that is why they have fielded Amin. There is going to be no consequences on this Rajya Sabha elections. Both Gohil and Solanki have been selected with the unity of party members and that they will win both seats," said a senior Congress party leader.

Amin, who is an old guard of congress and then joined the BJP in 2012 over a spat with Congress party for not being given a ticket to fight in Assembly elections of 2012.

