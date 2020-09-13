AIIMS Issues Statement; Says Amit Shah Admitted For Checkup Before Parliament For 1-2 Days

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, for a complete medical checkup ahead of the resumption of the Parliament, the nation's top public hospital said on Sunday.

Issuing a statement, AIIMS informed that Amit Shah was readmitted for a complete medical checkup as per his discharge advice.

The top BJP leader was earlier discharged from AIIMS on August 30 after having recovered from COVID-19.

HM Amit Shah at AIIMS for complete medical checkup

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from AIIMS after post-COVID care on August 30. As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for a complete medical checkup before the parliament session for 1-2 days: Chairperson, Media & Protocol Division, AIIMS. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/EpQWnO4Rcc — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020

'India putting up a good fight'

Terming coronavirus as an unprecedented challenge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India is putting up a well-planned fight against the pandemic under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The BJP leader asked people to take necessary precautions until a vaccine is found.

"Coronavirus is an unprecedented challenge for us. But we are fighting against it in a well-planned manner under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire world has recognised our efforts," he said.

India's COVID tally breaches 47 lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally of cases sprinted past 47 lakh with 94,372 new infections being reported in a day, while 37,02,595 people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 77.88 percent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 47,54,356, while the death toll climbed to 78,586 with 1,114 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.65 percent. There are 9,73,175 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.47 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

