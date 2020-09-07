Amit Shah Lauds PM Modi's Efforts To Eliminate Malnutrition Through Poshan Abhiyaan Scheme

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continuous efforts in eliminating malnutrition from the country. Praising the 'Poshan Abhiyaan' scheme of the Centre government, Shah said PM's highest priority has always been on providing adequate nutrition for children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

As the 'Poshan Maah' (nutrition month) 2020 commences on Monday, September 7, Shah said Poshan Abhiyaan is a robust scheme which has been playing an unprecedented role in eliminating malnutrition from the country that was launched by PM in 2018.

"Adequate nutrition for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers has always been the priority of PM @NarendraModi. Launched in 2018, Poshan Abhiyaan is a robust scheme which has been playing an unprecedented role in eliminating malnutrition from the country. #POSHANMaah2020", the home minister wrote in his tweet.

'Proper nutrition is vital to build a prosperous nation': PM

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday also asserted that proper nutrition is vital to build a prosperous nation. He called for undertaking efforts to reach out to people across the country to spread awareness on eradicating malnutrition.

PM Modi in his tweets said that this exercise will help India's youth and women force. He noted that India is home to numerous healthy dishes and asked people to share them on '@mygovIndia'- the citizen engagement platform of the Union government.

"Let's be Local4Poshan! Our nation is home to dozens of healthy dishes, which have high nutrition value. Share them on a specially created space on @mygovindia. May your family recipe contribute to a nutritious as well as healthy India. #POSHANMaah2020," he said.

The Prime Minister also posted a short clip of last month's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast in which he had spoken about the importance of nutrition in people's development. Every year 'Poshan Maah' is observed in September to mark the country's fight against malnutrition, he said.

About Poshan Abhiyaan

Poshan Abhiyaan or National Nutrition Mission is GOI’s flagship programme to improve nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers. It was launched by the Prime Minister on the occasion of the International Women’s Day on 8 March, 2018 in Rajasthan. POSHAN which stands for 'Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition)' Abhiyaan directs the attention of the country towards the malnutrition issue and addresses it in a mission-mode.