AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan's Face Blackened By Unknown Man In Indore At Dargah

In a shocking incident, AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan was assaulted by an unknown person in Indore on Tuesday. Pathan's face was blackened by an unknown person, while he was visiting the city to inaugurate Salar-e-Ummat Charitable Hospital. The accused fled the scene and it is unclear as to what the perpetrator's motive was.

Waris Pathan's face blackened in Indore

Dismissing the incident, Pathan said, "I went to a Dargah to offer chadar when it happened. The incident today shows the love and affection for people for me. People have different ways to show their affection".

In February 2020, Pathan had created a controversy when he threatened '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'. The former Byculla MLA while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. He added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests. AIMIM chief Owaisi who was in attendance at the rally is seen covering his face in response to Pathan's communal remark.

"We have to take Azadi and that which is not given, must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan adding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

While he initially defended his statement, Pathan later retracted the ‘15 crore’ statement but refused to apologise for the same. He said, "My statement is not against the Hindus of the country. The purpose of my statement was that in the name of CAA, 15 crore Muslims are unhappy. There are only 100 people who are against 15 crore Muslims. They are from the RSS, BJP and other parties. My reference was to them".

He added, “I am proud of my country. I am a true Muslim. This is a political conspiracy to defame me and my party. If someone is hurt by my statement, I retract my statement.”

Pathan has been booked under section 117 (Abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons), section 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc) of IPC by Karnataka police. Moreover, Mumbai police too booked him based on BJP leaders' complaints. All political parties - BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP have condemned his remark.