AIMIM MP Urges Maharashtra CM To Reopen Religious Places Ahead Of Eid Amid COVID Crisis

Ahead of the upcoming Eid festival, AIMIM Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to reopen mosques to offer prayers on the occasion and other religious places as well. The MP had held a meeting with police officials and religious leaders regarding the upcoming Muslim festival and has requested the Chief Minister to reopen religious places with conditions. Religious places continue to remain shut in the state amid the Coronavirus pandemic which has affected Maharashtra the most.

Held a meeting with police officials and religious leaders regarding upcoming Eid Ul Adha festival. Requested the govt to open all religious places with conditions. pic.twitter.com/jiqwyLHdM0 — imtiaz jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) July 21, 2020

While the state government has allowed the sale of goats online, the AIMIM MP also urged CM Thackeray to allow the opening of certain markets in huge stadiums for villagers who do not have internet connectivity. Meanwhile, CM Thackeray is unlikely to allow reopening of any religious places as his party - Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday slammed BJP for their demands to reopen religious places even as Coronavirus cases in the country surge.

Accusing the party of following 'dual policy', Sena said that while the Centre cancelled the Amarnath Yatra, BJP leaders in Maharashtra are demanding to reopen of religious places. Sena asked that on what basis is the demand being made. Moreover, Sena declared that people will not get the tag for being 'Hinduwadi' or 'secular' for opening or closing religious places at the time of a global pandemic wherein 'Gods are under lockdown.'

Maharashtra BJP chief demands reopening of religious places

Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha in the first week of July wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray requesting the reopening of religious places in the state. Mentioning that 'Mission Begin Again' had commenced, he noted that shops, markets, bus services have been restarted in a gradual manner. Arguing that Indian society shares a strong bond with God and religion, Lodha reckoned that people required religious support at this time of crisis.

