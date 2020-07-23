Shiv Sena Dumbfounded By Maharashtra BJP Seeking Reopening Of Religious Places Amid Covid

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana has slammed BJP for their demands to reopen religious places even as Coronavirus cases in the country surge. Accusing the party of following 'dual policy', Sena said that while the Centre cancelled the Amarnath Yatra, BJP leaders in Maharashtra are demanding to reopen of religious places. Sena asked that on what basis is the demand being made. Moreover, Sena declared that people will not get the tag for being 'Hinduwadi' or 'secular' for opening or closing religious places at the time of a global pandemic wherein 'Gods are under lockdown.'

"Gods across the country are under lockdown due to COVID crisis. Temples, as well as other places of worship, are closed. But a few days ago, senior BJP leaders in Maharashtra demanded that Chief Minister Uddhav should open the temples in the state immediately." The Sena mouthpiece accused the BJP leaders of saying that people need 'mental and religious support' at a time of the pandemic.

Maharashtra BJP chief demands reopning of religious places

Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha in the first week of July wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray requesting the reopening of religious places in the state. Mentioning that 'Mission Begin Again' had commenced, he noted that shops, markets, bus services have been restarted in a gradual manner. Arguing that Indian society shares a strong bond with God and religion, Lodha reckoned that people required religious support at this time of crisis.

Amarnath Yatra cancelled

The J&K administration announced on Wednesday that the annual pilgrimage is cancelled. The Amarnath Yatra was scheduled to begin on July 21 but was cancelled due to the prevailing coronavirus situation. Earlier, the Yatra had been shortened from usual 45-days and was about to be held from July 21 to August 3.

Tirupati priests test COVID positive

As many as 140 staff members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs Lord Venkateswara’s shrine at Tirumala, have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 11. The temple was re-opened on that date due to the relaxation in coronavirus lockdown. Now, even as a complete lockdown has been imposed in Tirupati (in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor), Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams remains open.

Speaking to reporters, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said 14 ‘archakas’ (assistant priests), 16 workers in laddu-making kitchens and 56 security personnel were among the infected. Of the 140 affected, 70 were discharged and the rest being provided treatment, he said. However, the TTD would continue to allow entry of devotees less than 12,000 in number into the temple daily, he added. This was also one of the matters cited by Shiv Sena.

