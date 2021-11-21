'AIMIM To Contest 100 Seats In UP Polls': Asaduddin Owaisi Claims Party In Better Position

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that his party will contest 100 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year. He said that AIMIIM is in talks with some parties to form an alliance without giving much detail.

"Our party has decided to contest elections on 100 seats. We are in talks with 1-2 more parties and time will tell if we form an alliance or not," the Hyderabad MP said.

He said that his party is in a better position than it was five years before. "We're in a better position of winning," the AIMIM chief said.

Earlier, Owaisi had held two meetings with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav to form an alliance. "I give respect to him (Shivpal), if he calls me tomorrow I will go. He can go to any party or not, it is his own decision but my relationship with him will continue," AIMIM chief said.

AIMIM was also part of OP Rajbhar's Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. However, he announced a split after Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party forged a pre-poll alliance with Samajwadi Party.

"People don't know the start of my political career. We have gone through such a situation earlier and it is happening now too. So why will our morale be down? Their party (SBSP) has taken a decision and left," he had said.

2022 Uttar Pradesh elections

Polls, to elect members to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, will take place early next year. In the last elections, Bharatiya Janata Party got a thumping victory by winning 312 seats with a 39.67% vote share.

The Samajwadi Party had won 47 seats while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19, Congress could secure only seven seats while AIMIM drew blank.

The ruling BJP has already started putting in efforts to address the people of the state ahead of the implementation of the model code of conduct in January. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cleared the air that current CM Yogi Adityanath will be the chief ministerial candidate.

Congress is also putting up efforts with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raising concerns over several matters in the state. the grand old party is also targeting BJP on issues such as unemployment, women's safety among others.