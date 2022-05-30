A day after the Assam Cabinet announced its decision to provide Minority Certificates to people of six religious minority communities, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has politicised the decision by calling it a "divide and rule policy."

Slamming the decision taken by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Cabinet, AIUDF general secretary Aminul Islam said, “Constitution already gives Minority status to these groups.”

“This separate move by the State cabinet is not necessary. BJP government in Assam is trying to divide the state. Earlier they divided in the name of religion, now they are trying to divide into subcastes,” Aminul Islam added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and political secretary to CM Sarma, Jayanta Malla Barua, lauded the Assam Cabinet’s decision on Monday and said that the step should have been taken earlier.

“The move is welcomed. It should have been done earlier. Earlier people from other religious minority communities were not getting benefits. Now they will get all benefits. Assam government will issue certificates at the school level itself. Those who are genuine Indians have nothing to fear,” Barua said.

Notably, Chief Minister Himanta Sarma had expressed his thoughts on redefining the minority status in Assam in April this year. The Assam CM had stated that Muslims, who many think are the only minorities in India, are a majority in several of Assam’s districts such as South Salmara-Mankachar, where Muslims account for nearly 95% of the population.

Speaking during the Budget Session of the Assembly, the Assam Chief Minister had also rooted for a more granular division of religious minorities, which he believed should be decided at the district level. His remarks came after the Centre told the Supreme Court that states have the power to designate minority status.

In a major development, the Assam Cabinet on Sunday decided to provide Minority Certificates to people of six religious minority communities. These include Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis. The development was confirmed by Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta.

"Assam Cabinet has decided to provide Minority Certificates to the people of six religious minority communities - Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis," Keshab Mahanta said, as per news agency ANI.