Ajit Pawar Alone? Another NCP MLA Returns To Swelling Sharad Pawar Camp

In continuing developments in Maharashtra politics, with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Nawab Malik posted that yet another MLA: Babasaheb Mohanrao Patil from Ahmadpur has returned back to the party on Sunday morning.

MLAs return back to the NCP

Monhanrao Patil was among the few MLAs who decided to join Ajit Pawar as the latter was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. Earlier in the day, Malik posted on his social media that Anil Bhaidas Patil also returned to the party. With these two MLAs, the number of MLAs remaining with Ajit Pawar has fallen down to as low as two-three.

On Sunday morning, Jayant Patil, who is now the Legislative Party leader of the NCP visited the Governor's house to drop a letter that has a list of all the MLAs who are a part of the NCP and supporting the party to form a government. Patil stated that the list includes the name of Ajit Pawar, even though he has not shown any signs of coming back rejoining the party. He said, "We need MLAs for attaining majority. I will present all MLAs in front of you. I have submitted a complete list. Ajit Pawar's name also on the list. I am going to meet him. I will try to bring him back. It's my responsibility to bring everyone back. I have not spoken with Sharad Pawar."

Patil later visited Ajit Pawar's house to try and convince him that he is a part of the NCP and that since all other MLAs have also come back, he should not stay away. A short while later, the NCP demanded an immediate floor test as the Supreme Court heard the Sena-NCP-Cong's petitions against the Maharashtra Governor's decisions, with the SC issuing notice to the Centre, Maharashtra Government, CM Fadnavis and DyCM Ajit Pawar. The Apex court has sought two letters that preceded government formation and said it would pronounce its order on a floor-test at 10:30 am on Monday.

